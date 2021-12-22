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Ethics professor Julie Ponesse: Don't give up your rights!
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41 views • December 22, 2021
Dr. Julie Ponesse is a professor of ethics and has taught at Huron University College in Ontario, Canada, for 20 years. For not getting Covid vaccinated, she was fired and banned from the university campus. She gave an impressive speech for the network initiative "The Democracy Fund" on October 28th, 2021.
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