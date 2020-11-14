© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRANS-Sexuals DO NOT EXIST!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • November 14, 2020
In this enlightening talk from Uncle Sam, the Voice of an America gone mad, we will learn how there is no such thing as "Trans" people, nor are there Trans-Unicorns, nor Trans-Midgets nor a host of other Bullshit the phony parasitic predator class carves off of the populous to make a new voting block for leftists. We will also be learning how Doctors need to be questioned, how they get bribed like politicians, and how you need to tell people to go !##$^# themselves when they act like "authorities" of your life. Buckle up, kiddos!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.