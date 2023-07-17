Create New Account
Russia's Akhmat Battalion holds off nighttime attacks by Ukraine
High Hopes
2643 Subscribers
Published Yesterday

RT


July 17, 2023


Snipers from Сhechen Akhmat Battalion have been holding their positions in the Lugansk Republic at night against Ukraine's attempted advances. RT's Murad Gazdiev reports. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30ilz4-russias-akhmat-battalion-holds-off-nighttime-attacks-by-ukraine.html

Keywords
russiawarukrainesnipersrtmurad gazdievchechenlugansk republicakhmat battalionnighttime attacks

