Guerilla Broadcast Jan 27 2024

we FINALLY had interwebs restored at the new studio(it certainly took long enough)!! so to celebrate, we're doing one more guerilla broadcast before diving back into our regular format next week. come drop in and rock your way through the end of another crazy week in covidland.
Track list:
Saturn III - Fu Manchu
The Dope Show - Marilyn Manson
Jennifer's Body - Hole
Horse Latitudes - the Doors
Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey
She Belongs to Me - Bob Dylan
Idea Muscle - Akira the Don
Pug - Smashing Pumpkins
Away - Toadies
Rat-Tat-Tat-Tat - Dr. Dre
Realness - Lukas Lion
Who's Been Talking - Clutch
Judge Jury and Executioner - Atoms for Peace
Wired - National Security Band
Chairman Mao - Bambu
Radio Friendly Unit Shifter - Nirvana
Laserbl'ast! - Fu Manchu
Sektor Three - Mix Master Mike
New Money - Walker Hayes
Hear About It Later - Van Halen
Nosferatu - Blue Oyster Cult
Pray for My Soul - Chris Webby
DJs - Sublime
Southern Comfort - the Orwells
Give Up the Funk - Parliament
Money - Easy Star All-Stars
Scrutiny - Bad Religion
Birdland - the Weather Report
Sharp Practice - Circa Survive
Suck - Nine Inch Nails
Fitter Happier - Easy Star All-Stars
Strokin'(More Than A Feeling) - Bill McClintock
Cars Hiss By My Window - the Doors
Gardening Is Gangster - Master Mark
Rock N Roll - Mos Def
Notes:
Woke Maryland Private School Questions Young Boys About "Gender" & "Sexuality" - ZeroHedge https://www.zerohedge.com/political/woke-maryland-private-school-questions-young-boys-about-gender-sexuality
Bhutan boosts digital ID sign-ups, Philippines and Barbados face struggles - Biometric Update https://www.biometricupdate.com/202401/bhutan-boosts-digital-id-sign-ups-philippines-and-barbados-face-struggles
X Defends Anonymous Accounts in Copyright Challenge - Reclaim the Net https://reclaimthenet.org/x-defends-anonymous-accounts-in-copyright-challenge
British Biologist Identifies Medical Research Fraud at Harvard Cancer Institute - Cryptogon https://www.cryptogon.com/?p=68831
