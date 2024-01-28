Guerilla Broadcast Jan 27 2024

we FINALLY had interwebs restored at the new studio(it certainly took long enough)!! so to celebrate, we're doing one more guerilla broadcast before diving back into our regular format next week. come drop in and rock your way through the end of another crazy week in covidland.

Track list:

Saturn III - Fu Manchu

The Dope Show - Marilyn Manson

Jennifer's Body - Hole

Horse Latitudes - the Doors

Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey

She Belongs to Me - Bob Dylan

Idea Muscle - Akira the Don

Pug - Smashing Pumpkins

Away - Toadies

Rat-Tat-Tat-Tat - Dr. Dre

Realness - Lukas Lion

Who's Been Talking - Clutch

Judge Jury and Executioner - Atoms for Peace

Wired - National Security Band

Chairman Mao - Bambu

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter - Nirvana

Laserbl'ast! - Fu Manchu

Sektor Three - Mix Master Mike

New Money - Walker Hayes

Hear About It Later - Van Halen

Nosferatu - Blue Oyster Cult

Pray for My Soul - Chris Webby

DJs - Sublime

Southern Comfort - the Orwells

Give Up the Funk - Parliament

Money - Easy Star All-Stars

Scrutiny - Bad Religion

Birdland - the Weather Report

Sharp Practice - Circa Survive

Suck - Nine Inch Nails

Fitter Happier - Easy Star All-Stars

Strokin'(More Than A Feeling) - Bill McClintock

Cars Hiss By My Window - the Doors

Gardening Is Gangster - Master Mark

Rock N Roll - Mos Def

Notes:

Woke Maryland Private School Questions Young Boys About "Gender" & "Sexuality" - ZeroHedge https://www.zerohedge.com/political/woke-maryland-private-school-questions-young-boys-about-gender-sexuality

Bhutan boosts digital ID sign-ups, Philippines and Barbados face struggles - Biometric Update https://www.biometricupdate.com/202401/bhutan-boosts-digital-id-sign-ups-philippines-and-barbados-face-struggles

X Defends Anonymous Accounts in Copyright Challenge - Reclaim the Net https://reclaimthenet.org/x-defends-anonymous-accounts-in-copyright-challenge

British Biologist Identifies Medical Research Fraud at Harvard Cancer Institute - Cryptogon https://www.cryptogon.com/?p=68831