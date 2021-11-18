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Take Off Your Graves Clothes - Pastor Shaun Moon
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11 views • November 18, 2021
A calling out by Pastor Moon to stand for God's Kingdom and claim the inheritence that he has given to all God fearing people to stand for righteousness and not allow the false rulers to take dominion but to stand on the authority that comes with Christ and establish the God centered family culture protected by the 2nd amendent which is the right of all people throughout the world, that is basis for a free society that is and always has been the will of God.
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