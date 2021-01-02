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A Legacy
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14 views • January 02, 2021
A Legacy - January 2, 2021
This message is important and so are the links in the description.
Russ Wade - The Weeping Watchman [email protected]
Links as promised:
Yahoo News
https://news.yahoo.com/covid-covid-covid-trumps-final-134705060.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&;uh_test=1_03
Dave Hunt - Seducing Spirits and Doctrines of Devils
https://youtu.be/9uBUqrhLO_Y
Some Very Amazing Links:
The Two Preachers - The World is under God's Judgement
https://youtu.be/KSJV6v_SbEM
TELECOM WORKERS DESTROY CELL TOWERS
https://www.brighteon.com/d63a3efd-6e14-4049-9443-f6c129f25943
Killer robots Apocalypse, prophecy
https://www.brighteon.com/8713f4ad-4724-4a45-89d1-385834c9ec0b
End Times Dates - This God's Answer To The Mark Of The Beast? https://www.brighteon.com/1e8b0333-f443-40d2-8b98-787e4cb0d20e
Man in Georgia Tests Cell Signal with EMF Meter
https://www.brighteon.com/ec2d908b-e5fb-4a22-af3d-02d0736641c3
Spiro Skouras w/ Dr. Pam Popper: The Lawsuit That Could End Covid-1984 https://www.brighteon.com/be3ffde3-e033-4292-931b-85eb97b18047
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee C19 vaccine victim
https://www.brighteon.com/26897e01-f4d1-42ca-9371-097efceb3314
What does that signal do to your brain?
https://www.brighteon.com/02b94971-153e-4d06-880e-ea2647c46dbf
Rosa Koire Explains Agenda 21 and The Great Reset
https://www.brighteon.com/dac3ad4e-cdc3-42e2-b461-e463412382f4
This Is Not A Vax, It Is Irreversible Genetic Modification!
https://www.brighteon.com/d5b33383-e56c-4797-b1d5-71fc98beba3c
Doctors Around The World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE VAXX https://www.brighteon.com/acf296cd-16b3-42c0-badd-4b58332f1d60
Helicopters Dropping Fire From Above In California !
https://www.brighteon.com/482e438f-b5fd-4233-914d-b255bdd34c0b
Pre-Tribulation Rapture is Biblical
https://rumble.com/vbx349-part-10-the-rapture-of-all-born-again-believers-will-take-place-before-the-.html
CL02
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-alkalizing-benefits-of-chlorine-dioxide-clo2-in-human-health
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/05/20/was-trump-right-new-study-shows-success-with-use-of-chlorine-dioxide/
CL02 is already in your water – It is safe to drink
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LhFb72kG40
https://youtu.be/fPdKmfCQmZA
This message is important and so are the links in the description.
Russ Wade - The Weeping Watchman [email protected]
Links as promised:
Yahoo News
https://news.yahoo.com/covid-covid-covid-trumps-final-134705060.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&;uh_test=1_03
Dave Hunt - Seducing Spirits and Doctrines of Devils
https://youtu.be/9uBUqrhLO_Y
Some Very Amazing Links:
The Two Preachers - The World is under God's Judgement
https://youtu.be/KSJV6v_SbEM
TELECOM WORKERS DESTROY CELL TOWERS
https://www.brighteon.com/d63a3efd-6e14-4049-9443-f6c129f25943
Killer robots Apocalypse, prophecy
https://www.brighteon.com/8713f4ad-4724-4a45-89d1-385834c9ec0b
End Times Dates - This God's Answer To The Mark Of The Beast? https://www.brighteon.com/1e8b0333-f443-40d2-8b98-787e4cb0d20e
Man in Georgia Tests Cell Signal with EMF Meter
https://www.brighteon.com/ec2d908b-e5fb-4a22-af3d-02d0736641c3
Spiro Skouras w/ Dr. Pam Popper: The Lawsuit That Could End Covid-1984 https://www.brighteon.com/be3ffde3-e033-4292-931b-85eb97b18047
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee C19 vaccine victim
https://www.brighteon.com/26897e01-f4d1-42ca-9371-097efceb3314
What does that signal do to your brain?
https://www.brighteon.com/02b94971-153e-4d06-880e-ea2647c46dbf
Rosa Koire Explains Agenda 21 and The Great Reset
https://www.brighteon.com/dac3ad4e-cdc3-42e2-b461-e463412382f4
This Is Not A Vax, It Is Irreversible Genetic Modification!
https://www.brighteon.com/d5b33383-e56c-4797-b1d5-71fc98beba3c
Doctors Around The World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE VAXX https://www.brighteon.com/acf296cd-16b3-42c0-badd-4b58332f1d60
Helicopters Dropping Fire From Above In California !
https://www.brighteon.com/482e438f-b5fd-4233-914d-b255bdd34c0b
Pre-Tribulation Rapture is Biblical
https://rumble.com/vbx349-part-10-the-rapture-of-all-born-again-believers-will-take-place-before-the-.html
CL02
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-alkalizing-benefits-of-chlorine-dioxide-clo2-in-human-health
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/05/20/was-trump-right-new-study-shows-success-with-use-of-chlorine-dioxide/
CL02 is already in your water – It is safe to drink
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LhFb72kG40
https://youtu.be/fPdKmfCQmZA
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