BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Legacy
Russ Wade
Russ Wade
99 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • January 02, 2021
A Legacy - January 2, 2021
This message is important and so are the links in the description.
Russ Wade - The Weeping Watchman [email protected]

Links as promised:
Yahoo News
https://news.yahoo.com/covid-covid-covid-trumps-final-134705060.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&;uh_test=1_03

Dave Hunt - Seducing Spirits and Doctrines of Devils
https://youtu.be/9uBUqrhLO_Y

Some Very Amazing Links:
The Two Preachers - The World is under God's Judgement
https://youtu.be/KSJV6v_SbEM

TELECOM WORKERS DESTROY CELL TOWERS
https://www.brighteon.com/d63a3efd-6e14-4049-9443-f6c129f25943

Killer robots Apocalypse, prophecy
https://www.brighteon.com/8713f4ad-4724-4a45-89d1-385834c9ec0b

End Times Dates - This God's Answer To The Mark Of The Beast? https://www.brighteon.com/1e8b0333-f443-40d2-8b98-787e4cb0d20e

Man in Georgia Tests Cell Signal with EMF Meter
https://www.brighteon.com/ec2d908b-e5fb-4a22-af3d-02d0736641c3

Spiro Skouras w/ Dr. Pam Popper: The Lawsuit That Could End Covid-1984 https://www.brighteon.com/be3ffde3-e033-4292-931b-85eb97b18047

Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee C19 vaccine victim
https://www.brighteon.com/26897e01-f4d1-42ca-9371-097efceb3314

What does that signal do to your brain?
https://www.brighteon.com/02b94971-153e-4d06-880e-ea2647c46dbf

Rosa Koire Explains Agenda 21 and The Great Reset
https://www.brighteon.com/dac3ad4e-cdc3-42e2-b461-e463412382f4

This Is Not A Vax, It Is Irreversible Genetic Modification!
https://www.brighteon.com/d5b33383-e56c-4797-b1d5-71fc98beba3c

Doctors Around The World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE VAXX https://www.brighteon.com/acf296cd-16b3-42c0-badd-4b58332f1d60

Helicopters Dropping Fire From Above In California !
https://www.brighteon.com/482e438f-b5fd-4233-914d-b255bdd34c0b

Pre-Tribulation Rapture is Biblical
https://rumble.com/vbx349-part-10-the-rapture-of-all-born-again-believers-will-take-place-before-the-.html

CL02
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-alkalizing-benefits-of-chlorine-dioxide-clo2-in-human-health

https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/05/20/was-trump-right-new-study-shows-success-with-use-of-chlorine-dioxide/

CL02 is already in your water – It is safe to drink
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LhFb72kG40
https://youtu.be/fPdKmfCQmZA
Keywords
salvationrapturetribulationantichristbible truthgods wordtribulation startsantichrist revealedsoon rapturea legacy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
EU allocates $736 million for online censorship under the ruse of tackling &#8220;hate speech&#8221; and &#8220;disinformation&#8221;

EU allocates $736 million for online censorship under the ruse of tackling “hate speech” and “disinformation”

Belle Carter
Study: EV Battery Carbon Footprint Could Fall 34% by 2050 With Cleaner Production

Study: EV Battery Carbon Footprint Could Fall 34% by 2050 With Cleaner Production

Edison Reed
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Edison Reed
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy