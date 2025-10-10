FOUNDER OF MALIBU FILM FESTIVAL BREAKS THE MOLD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Malibu Film Festival founder David Katz joins Del to discuss why he chose to feature ‘An Inconvenient Study’ at the prestigious Directors Guild Theater in Hollywood. Katz says the festival’s culture is rebellious, with a mission to honor truth-telling filmmakers and spotlight bold, independent voices.