Nizar Zidan is Free

As part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, the exchange of prisoners was released from the Jerusalem prisoner Nizar Aziz Zaidan from the town of Bir Nabala, northeast of Jerusalem, where he spent 23 years in the occupation prisons, knowing that he was sentenced to 37 years old
Interview: The liberated prisoner Nizar Zidan
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 02/02/2025
