As Long As Our Sons & Daughters Are There, CHEER THEM ON!!! Let's learn from history. The globalists thought they'd demoralized We The People with the Viet Nam War. AND THEN John Wayne starred in "The Green Beret" and put American convictions back on track. So no matter what you think of the Iran-Israel War, support your American fighting team of America's Best enlisted male & female Patriots! SHARE WIDELY!!!!