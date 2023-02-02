Create New Account
Talking To Your Kids About Anti-White Racism
Real Free News
It can be hard to talk to your children about anti-white racism. Some parents worry about exposing their children to issues like anti-white racism and anti-white discrimination at an early age. Others shy away from talking about something they themselves might not fully understand or don’t feel comfortable discussing. Yet others, especially those who have experienced anti-white racism, simply do not have such choices.

Conversations about anti-white racism and anti-white discrimination will look different for each family. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, the science is clear: the earlier parents start the conversation with their children the better.

Read: https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/talking-to-your-kids-about-anti-white

More at realfreenews.com

