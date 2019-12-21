Rosalind Peterson: How Geoengineering Is Destroying The Planet And Our Health - The Chemtrail Cover-Up

Uploaded to brighteon by InfowarsFan on December 21 2019

Published on Nov 04, 2019 on Infowars.com archive section and originally filmed and posted around November 18 2010 on tv.infowars.com

In this 1-hour plus video exclusive from the Infowars Archives (And my Infowars archive too), Rosalind Peterson of California Sky-watch exposes how Chem-trails are being sprayed in our skies as part of a clandestine NASA-military program to Geo-engineer the environment, and how this project is poisoning not only our air but also our water and food supply. This is a fascinating and detailed insight into who is behind the spraying, what consequences it is having and why they are doing it.



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