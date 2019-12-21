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Rosalind Peterson: How Geoengineering Is Destroying The Planet And Our Health - The Chemtrail Cover-Up
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7130 views • December 21, 2019
Uploaded to brighteon by InfowarsFan on December 21 2019
Published on Nov 04, 2019 on Infowars.com archive section and originally filmed and posted around November 18 2010 on tv.infowars.com
In this 1-hour plus video exclusive from the Infowars Archives (And my Infowars archive too), Rosalind Peterson of California Sky-watch exposes how Chem-trails are being sprayed in our skies as part of a clandestine NASA-military program to Geo-engineer the environment, and how this project is poisoning not only our air but also our water and food supply. This is a fascinating and detailed insight into who is behind the spraying, what consequences it is having and why they are doing it.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Published on Nov 04, 2019 on Infowars.com archive section and originally filmed and posted around November 18 2010 on tv.infowars.com
In this 1-hour plus video exclusive from the Infowars Archives (And my Infowars archive too), Rosalind Peterson of California Sky-watch exposes how Chem-trails are being sprayed in our skies as part of a clandestine NASA-military program to Geo-engineer the environment, and how this project is poisoning not only our air but also our water and food supply. This is a fascinating and detailed insight into who is behind the spraying, what consequences it is having and why they are doing it.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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