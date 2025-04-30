To JESUS who is GOD be the glory for the miraculous compiling of this Documentary. He made it happen.

We just rode behind in his wake, praying we could keep up to help expose this final and most extreme hoax in mankind's history.

It is essential to view all 4 PARTS in this 4 PART series, chronologically, to understand this Documentary as a whole.





NASA PROJECT BLUEBEAM

THE ULTIMATE HOAX

PART 2 OF THE 4 PART SERIES

CONTENTS

00:00 - 2525 TITLE TRACK

03:37 - THE SECOND STEP - GIGANTIC SPACE SHOW -

03:50 - NIKOLA TESLA

12:11 - MARIA ORSIC (VRIL SOCIETY FOUNDER), NIKOLA TESLA, ALEISTER CROWLEY AND MICHAEL AQUINO

14:56 - TED GUNDERSON = FBI/CIA WOLF IN SHEEPS CLOTHING

54:44 - THE MONTAUK PROJECT

2:00:00 - MIND CONTROL ON ICE - SOUTH POLE NEUTRINO LABORATORY





Intro footage from the 1927 film Metropolis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXRxcNi6ciV





Thank you SO much to the brilliant musicians for the soundtrack to this Documentary - (All music and sound effect credits in chronological order of their use)

03:36 - Falcon - Post Apocalyptic Ambient - Meditative Dark Ambient Music - by Chronoscapes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-_0BH-CFdA

54:44 - The Void - Hyper Distortion - A Dark Space Ambient Music - Sci-Fi Dark Ambient Music - by Ethereal City - Space Dystopia Ambience - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrQGv2yqOM8&t=2636s

02:00:02 - Whiteout: Shipwrecked Space Music For Winter (Ambient Sci Fi Music) - by Futurescapes - Sci Fi Ambience - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RBL51ZE2Ig

02:06:26 - Outro - Carbon Based Lifeforms 5 hours mix ambient chillout electronic - by chillout - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKTIGo7QyKO