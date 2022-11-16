"It was a war on the poor. It was a war on people of color. It was a war on all of our values."

Read the Article for More Information: https://vigilantfox.substack.com/p/a-cataclysm-for-american-children





https://rumble.com/v1uojpu-a-cataclysm-for-american-children-this-is-what-tony-fauci-did-to-us.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3

