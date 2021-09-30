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Why Is Congress Working On HR 666 and HR 6666? with Scott McKay and Clay Clark
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392 views • September 30, 2021
Scott McCay breaks down why Congress is working on HR 666 and HR 6666 and why Bill Gates and Microsoft have a patent with a publication number WO-2020-060606
Question #1 - Does the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Exist?
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606?
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals - Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588
https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193
Question #2 - Why Is Congress Working On Legislation Called H.R.666? - Anti-Racism in Public Health Act of 2021 Proposed Legislation?
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
Question #3 - Why Is Congress Working on Legislation Called H.R.6666? - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act?
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
Question #4 - Why Is the Centers for Disease Control Calling for the Implementation of Nazi-Style Concentration Camps That They Are Calling Green Zones?
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Question #5 - Why Did the Governor of Tennessee Sign an Executive Order Authorizing the State to Remove People from Their Homes?
https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf – Read Paragraphs 8, 14 and 18
Question #6 - Bill Gates- and George Soros-Backed Organization Buys Out COVID-19 Testing Company
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/bill-gates-and-george-soros-buy-out-covid-19-testing-company_3909833.html?utm_source=News&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-07-20-2&mktids=4c7b77485753b708172bad88c5db2e09&est=Pntf4x%2FYSo3qmf8tbswC35G5Or9yEvDiGG0nyIkn%2B6jUssSBm7uf7Yc4ZKjFAJWiNsX2
Question #7 - Why Are International Celebrities and Powerful People Like Bill Gates Celebrating and Seeking the Satanic Guidance of the Spirit Cooking Marina Abramović Spirit Cooking?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=marina+abramovic+spirit+cooking&;t=hc&va=o&iax=images&iar=images&ia=images
Find 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”
SOURCE: https://home.frankspeech.com/tv/video/scott-mckay-why-congress-working-hr-666-and-hr-6666
Question #1 - Does the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Exist?
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606?
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals - Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588
https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193
Question #2 - Why Is Congress Working On Legislation Called H.R.666? - Anti-Racism in Public Health Act of 2021 Proposed Legislation?
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
Question #3 - Why Is Congress Working on Legislation Called H.R.6666? - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act?
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
Question #4 - Why Is the Centers for Disease Control Calling for the Implementation of Nazi-Style Concentration Camps That They Are Calling Green Zones?
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Question #5 - Why Did the Governor of Tennessee Sign an Executive Order Authorizing the State to Remove People from Their Homes?
https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf – Read Paragraphs 8, 14 and 18
Question #6 - Bill Gates- and George Soros-Backed Organization Buys Out COVID-19 Testing Company
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/bill-gates-and-george-soros-buy-out-covid-19-testing-company_3909833.html?utm_source=News&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-07-20-2&mktids=4c7b77485753b708172bad88c5db2e09&est=Pntf4x%2FYSo3qmf8tbswC35G5Or9yEvDiGG0nyIkn%2B6jUssSBm7uf7Yc4ZKjFAJWiNsX2
Question #7 - Why Are International Celebrities and Powerful People Like Bill Gates Celebrating and Seeking the Satanic Guidance of the Spirit Cooking Marina Abramović Spirit Cooking?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=marina+abramovic+spirit+cooking&;t=hc&va=o&iax=images&iar=images&ia=images
Find 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”
SOURCE: https://home.frankspeech.com/tv/video/scott-mckay-why-congress-working-hr-666-and-hr-6666
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