LAKES, LIES, AND LES WEXNER | 3-30-2026

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Show #2631
Show Notes:
How many Christian denominations? https://www.google.com/search?q=how+many+christian+denominations+are+there&sxsrf=ANbL-n4bxSwEy4-lVc0cmhaOqno0yCGbFQ%3A1774868566130
David Arthur shirt: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122299247120032238
Psalm 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%202&version=KJV
Catherine Austin Fitts: Trump is not in control: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1599591394434195
Ephesians 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=eph%206&version=KJV
Biden 'top of his game' compilation: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2036891067256178
Pastor on abortion: https://www.facebook.com/reel/981773001016798
Whitney Web on Leslie Wexner: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cR3P9jxAgfY\
Les Wexner info graphic: https://photos.app.goo.gl/NJ3GTEujS41kcS8f7
Primary water: https://www.google.com/search?q=primary+water&sxsrf=ANbL-n6ANS1-z-Ly30R9WMy5Yp8mvYQIxA%3A1774871262987
General Flynn: https://genflynn.substack.com/p/flynn-470?publication_id=1407214&post_id=192470946&r=1poq00&triedRedirect=true
Ethiopian Bible: https://rickmcelderry.com/EthiopianOrthodoxBible.pdf
Bible Gateway article on Ethiopian Bible: https://www.biblegateway.com/learn/bible-101/about-the-bible/ethiopian-bible-explained/
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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