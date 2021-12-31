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The Apriorian Way: the quantification of progress and civilization
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50 views • December 31, 2021
It is feasible, progress can be quantified, the path to civilization can be predicted. A person is able to invest in themselves without risk, we can start from any place socially and economically and progress forward, in a calculated and predictable manner. Two cultures or communities can be compared, we can quantify, measure and validate the progress of each. The Apriorian Index makes it possible and simple. Economic development is no longer a matter of guesswork. Investment is no longer a gamble.
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