Diseased and Overweight Spouse, How Can I Be Loving in This Situation? Hypocrisy and Emotional Demands, Love in Action, Lack of Self Love and Our Contribution, Passive Aggressive Rage
Full Original:

https://youtu.be/Hwos9MvnA0g

20131020 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S2P2


Cut:

1h03m20s - 1h28m35s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************



“LOVE IN ACTION CAUSE US TO SPEAK TRUTH.”

@ 1h06m16s


“THE WAY YOU GET ANYBODY TO EVEN LISTEN TO ANYTHING YOU’VE GOT TO SAY IS TO LOVE THEM.”

@ 1h15m31s


spiritualitysimpledivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healinggrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenelack of self love and our contributionhypocrisy and emotional demandsrelationships and love in actionspeaking truth in relationshippassive aggressive rage and disagreementi dont like cleaninglove and compassionresistance in relationshipbe self reflective

