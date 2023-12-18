How human resistance defeats Skynet SMASHING the AI threat matrix - Government agencies and AI censorship, CISA, a government agency TruthSocial Or TruthSocialist ???

#AI threat to humanity, solutions to defeat Skynet.

- Mike Adams discusses the severe threat of AI and how it's being weaponized by the anti-human establishment to exterminate and replace human beings.

- Adams and Alex Jones will present solutions on how to use AI to defeat Skynet and survive the coming war with the machines.

- Natural News and other organizations are working to build decentralized knowledge tools to counter the threat of centralized AI, which is being developed by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to censor and automate jobs, and control elections.

- DHS plans to roll out AI #censorship weapons, workforce automation agents, and an AI control grid to seize control of elections and governments, with a focus on displacing white workers and controlling every level of government.

- Government agencies and AI censorship.

- CISA, a government agency, has been involved in censoring pro-Trump voices and skeptical #vaccine safety voices, and is now positioned to deem free speech as an "AI-enhanced attack."

- CISA could use AI to silence critics by generating negative comments or defining malicious activity however they want.



