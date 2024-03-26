Who gave Japan the presidency of the UN Security Council - Train Wreck

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that NATO does not want to hear the truth about the bombing of Yugoslavia.

Nebenzya further explained that NATO members of the Security Council abused procedural powers to disrupt the meeting.

He also criticized the incompetence of the Japanese presidency of the council.

Adding about this..

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy commented on the circus that occurred today in the UN Security Council.

💬 The disgusting show that the Western delegations organized today in connection with the meeting requested by Russia on the 25th anniversary of NATO aggression against Yugoslavia indicates how much they fear public discussion of this issue.

They have good reason to be afraid - after all, none of the members of the Alliance has ever been held accountable for it! That is why they are now trying to categorize this issue as "long gone history". What a trifle - 78 days of bombing of the civilian population and soil contaminated for centuries with depleted uranium! Bottom line is that it's not Anglo-Saxon population and land.

Apparently, receiving instructions to prevent at all costs public discussion of these extremely uncomfortable questions for the NATO members, the Western delegations - and the shameful "honor" of breaking the Security Council's working practice fell to France’s Nicolas de Rivière - noticeably "stumbled in their statements". They would say that the topic is irrelevant. Then that it's better to discuss it informally. Then that they were not asked if this meeting was necessary! In general, an aggressor is an aggressor, even after 25 years.

The acting Prime Minister of Serbia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic, who flew in from Belgrade specifically to participate in this meeting, witnessed this pathetic spectacle.

Unfortunately, due to the manipulation by the Japanese presidency and the passivity of the non-permanent members of the Security Council (all abstained), the agenda was not agreed upon and the meeting did not take place.





Algerian and Chinese colleagues stood firmly and consistently with us. After these battles, we went to the press, as did our Serbian colleagues.

But regardless of the outcome of the vote, the main result is that the world saw how petty the Western delegations are and how they tremble when reminded of the truth about what they did 25 years ago. And that is the best incentive for us to keep this topic in the Council's focus, whether they like it or not.



