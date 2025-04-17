💥Only One Ukrainian Soldier Surrenders Before Shelter is Destroyed

💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian Soldier Surrenders Before Shelter is Destroyed

North of Chasov Yar, assault troops from the Sever-V Brigade trapped Ukrainian forces in a partially destroyed building with a basement during combat. The Ukrainians attempted to hide in the concrete ruins, thinking they remained unnoticed.

Before the building was destroyed, the assault team offered the enemy a chance to surrender and save their lives.

One soldier responded to the offer, emerging from the shelter with his hands raised.

A few minutes later, an FPV drone from the brigade struck the building. The shelter was destroyed, and the Ukrainian forces can no longer use this position.





Via: @Sever_Z