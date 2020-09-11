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David Icke Warns What Is Going To Happen In The Very Near Future (Totalitarian Control Systems And Programming Of The Next Generation)
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92 views • September 11, 2020
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Title: This going to happen in the next few months!
David tells us what is in store for humanity if we comply with the dragon and why they so desperately want to divide the elders and the youth, be it with labels like "Boomer" or "Millinial", or blaming the other for the current problems we face, and killing the elderly to erase history and knowledge
Title: This going to happen in the next few months!
David tells us what is in store for humanity if we comply with the dragon and why they so desperately want to divide the elders and the youth, be it with labels like "Boomer" or "Millinial", or blaming the other for the current problems we face, and killing the elderly to erase history and knowledge
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