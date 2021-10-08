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Jesus Word The Road To Salvation
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3 views • October 08, 2021
This video was made with the help of the holy spirit, and with the encouragement of Jesus to publish it, to help understand the baptism, his guidance, and an example on what the length of repentece can do for you. Many priests and others has mislead people, cause they did not know better, please spread.
But please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
The added bible text were added by my beloved friend Fritjof, through his hard work.
[email protected]
But please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
The added bible text were added by my beloved friend Fritjof, through his hard work.
[email protected]
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