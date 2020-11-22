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Crimes against humanity: Fraudulent PCR tests taken to court
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175 views • November 22, 2020
Rico Brouwer with Reiner Füllmich, November 10, 2020

Over 1.5 million people watched the Reiner Füllmich video about a class action lawsuit against the corona measures, before YouTube took it down. In that video Reiner explains why the corona measures are to be considered the biggest crime against humanity that ever was, and what he is planning to do about it. In this follow-up interview with Rico Brouwer of the Potkaars podcast Reiner goes into detail about the lawsuits in Germany, Canada and the US and how citizens of the world may join in possibly the largest class action lawsuit that ever was.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eXL78gVNDDHh/

Links mentioned in the interview, including interview sources are collected on this page:
https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/10/crimes-against-humanity-reiner-fuellmich

https://www.fuellmich.com/ website of Reiner Fuellmich
https://www.corona-schadensersatzklage.de/ action for damages. Class action lawsuit

Potkaars (Dutch)

Potkaars: https://www.youtube.com/c/Potkaarspodcast/
News letter: https://potkaars.nl/nieuwsbrief
Twitter: https://twitter.com/potkaars
Keywords
testcovid19pcrrico brouwerreiner fullmich
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