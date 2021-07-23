© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brooke Goldstein at the Nuremberg Symposium - May 4, 2016
Follow
1
Share
Report
22 views • July 23, 2021
Posted 4May2016 International March of the Living:
Voices of the next Generation
Brooke Goldstein, March of the Living Alumna, Director of The Lawfare Project
May 4, 2016 The March of the Living, The Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and Jagiellonian University Presented An International Legal Symposium Commemorating The Nuremberg Race Laws & Nuremberg Trials. The historic legal symposium took place on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Nuremberg Race Laws and the 70th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials.
Voices of the next Generation
Brooke Goldstein, March of the Living Alumna, Director of The Lawfare Project
May 4, 2016 The March of the Living, The Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and Jagiellonian University Presented An International Legal Symposium Commemorating The Nuremberg Race Laws & Nuremberg Trials. The historic legal symposium took place on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Nuremberg Race Laws and the 70th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.