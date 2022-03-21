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Le Ministère de la Vérité - Radio-Québec
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21 views • March 21, 2022
20 mars 2022 : https://rumble.com/vxyv41-le-ministre-de-la-vrit.html
Radio-Quebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://www.radioquebec.tv/#sociofinancement
Les médias ont pour fonction de réécrire l'histoire et de contrôler les schémas de pensée d'une population conditionnée à la docilité. Des exemples frappants dans ce webjournal.
Radio-Quebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://www.radioquebec.tv/#sociofinancement
Les médias ont pour fonction de réécrire l'histoire et de contrôler les schémas de pensée d'une population conditionnée à la docilité. Des exemples frappants dans ce webjournal.
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