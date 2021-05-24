© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING!!! 7.3 China Quake Is the 2021 Sun-Earth-Black Star Nearside-Alignment Quake Event May 24, 2021
Follow
4
Share
Report
1124 views • May 24, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Hi Don:
Thank you for writing. There seems to be a common denominator between the two-related phenomena: The tectonic-fault-line unzipping quake events (6+mag quake pattern) are diverging away from the Indonesia-Fiji-Japan Triangle along all four-primary buoyancy-barrier corridors. The 7.3 China Quake epicenter location crossed the Sun-Black Star Centerline to trigger the event north and west of the Triangle Region amplifying the unzipping-action along Corridor 3. We should expect to see more unzipping-related quakes striking directly west of the China location with the area from northern India/Nepal to the Middle East in the cross hairs. We must watch and see to verify if the tectonic-unzipping pattern continues, or if we see a 90+day pause moving through the current earth-change lull period. Earth is moving away from the Black Star with the Black Star-Earth magnetic portal connection lengthening rapidly, which reduces Black Star electromagnetic-input potential that allows our planet core to cool for the next three months or so. We shall see.
Blessings,
Terral
2022 Nearside-alignment Quake Event Projections:
The data is conclusive that the 7.3 China Quake is the 2021 Sun-Earth-Black Star nearside-alignment quake event.
2021 7.3 China Quake Info:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000e54r/executive
===Black Star Constant Inbound-orbital Velocity===
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?m1=5&;d1=21&y1=2021&type=add&ay=&am=&aw=&ad=&h1=18&i1=4&s1=13&ah=&ai=&as=311574&rec=
From Friday, May 21, 2021 at 6:04:13 pm
Added 311,574 seconds
Normalized to 3 days, 14 hours, 32 minutes, 54 seconds
Result: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8:37:07 am
===Black Star Slowing Inbound-orbital Velocity===
623,148 seconds total time differential
5/8ths = 389,468 minus
3/8ths = 233,680 equals (.25X = 155,788), or 43.27444 hours.
--
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?m1=5&;d1=21&y1=2021&type=add&ay=&am=&aw=&ad=&h1=18&i1=04&s1=13&ah=&ai=&as=155788&rec=
From Friday, May 21, 2021 at 6:04:13 pm
Added 155,788 seconds
Normalized to 1 day, 19 hours, 16 minutes, 28 seconds
Result: Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 1:20:41 pm
Black Star Constant-Slowing Orbital Velocity Average:
Saturday May 24, 2022 at 10:15 AM +/-
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 20 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
Hi Don:
Thank you for writing. There seems to be a common denominator between the two-related phenomena: The tectonic-fault-line unzipping quake events (6+mag quake pattern) are diverging away from the Indonesia-Fiji-Japan Triangle along all four-primary buoyancy-barrier corridors. The 7.3 China Quake epicenter location crossed the Sun-Black Star Centerline to trigger the event north and west of the Triangle Region amplifying the unzipping-action along Corridor 3. We should expect to see more unzipping-related quakes striking directly west of the China location with the area from northern India/Nepal to the Middle East in the cross hairs. We must watch and see to verify if the tectonic-unzipping pattern continues, or if we see a 90+day pause moving through the current earth-change lull period. Earth is moving away from the Black Star with the Black Star-Earth magnetic portal connection lengthening rapidly, which reduces Black Star electromagnetic-input potential that allows our planet core to cool for the next three months or so. We shall see.
Blessings,
Terral
2022 Nearside-alignment Quake Event Projections:
The data is conclusive that the 7.3 China Quake is the 2021 Sun-Earth-Black Star nearside-alignment quake event.
2021 7.3 China Quake Info:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000e54r/executive
===Black Star Constant Inbound-orbital Velocity===
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?m1=5&;d1=21&y1=2021&type=add&ay=&am=&aw=&ad=&h1=18&i1=4&s1=13&ah=&ai=&as=311574&rec=
From Friday, May 21, 2021 at 6:04:13 pm
Added 311,574 seconds
Normalized to 3 days, 14 hours, 32 minutes, 54 seconds
Result: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8:37:07 am
===Black Star Slowing Inbound-orbital Velocity===
623,148 seconds total time differential
5/8ths = 389,468 minus
3/8ths = 233,680 equals (.25X = 155,788), or 43.27444 hours.
--
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?m1=5&;d1=21&y1=2021&type=add&ay=&am=&aw=&ad=&h1=18&i1=04&s1=13&ah=&ai=&as=155788&rec=
From Friday, May 21, 2021 at 6:04:13 pm
Added 155,788 seconds
Normalized to 1 day, 19 hours, 16 minutes, 28 seconds
Result: Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 1:20:41 pm
Black Star Constant-Slowing Orbital Velocity Average:
Saturday May 24, 2022 at 10:15 AM +/-
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 20 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
Keywords
horowitzlawsuitvaccine deathsretroviruslockdownfood crisiscovid-19nanosilvercontact tracingoperation warp speedvariantcarrie madejcrisperlieberterral terral03buy nano silverblackstarhiv insertsrecombinantfema camps internmentvoc b117replication inhibitorcatch and bus programolympics 2019nasa future warfare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.