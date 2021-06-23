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Cliff Hudson | The CEO who grew Sonic Drive-In from $800 million to $5.5 billion
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The CEO who grew Sonic Drive-In from $800 million to $5.5 billion shares how he grew the brand from $800 million to $5.5 billion, how Sonic kept him involved for 35+ years, how to climb the corporate ladder, and more.
#CliffHudson #MasterofNone #CliffordHudson
#CliffHudson #MasterofNone #CliffordHudson
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