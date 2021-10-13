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NWO enemy who has listed you for extermination are in the most unexpected places. Beware of pastors!
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85 views • October 13, 2021
Be careful that you are not deceived by the Draco elites. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar witches, who have infiltrated the Asian dragon’s turf, will come to you as if they are friendly. However, they will attack you secretly with psychic attacks and panic attacks while you are preaching the gospel in public. Likewise, Satan Lucifer’s “thorn in the flesh” entities will continuously put negative thoughts and negative emotions into your mind by manipulating your soul against our Asian dragon family allies and COM-12 allies and other allies that work in your ministry workplace or come close to you, and against Kimmy & Tank and against the Taygetans and Andromedans, too, because they hate their guts just as much as they hate our guts who are God’s children. God showed me that their “thorn in the flesh” entities were continuously putting negative thoughts and negative emotions towards an Asian dragon ally coworker, who was fighting on our side supporting us against the Draco witch that was secretly attacking me with psychic attacks and placing curses & spells on the ministry workplace. Another of our Asian dragon ally members came to the ministry workplace, and I saw him removing all the curses and spells and witchcraft that that Draco avatar witch had placed on the workplace location. The Dracos do not like the Asian dragon guardians and the Navy’s COM-12 guardian whistleblowers and all these other allies, and they especially have a deep hatred toward all the humanoid species like the Taygetans and Andromedan Alliance and Orion Federation who they are at war with or often fake truces to betray them later and enslave them under their pedophile cannibal Empire. That is why their fallen angels like the one who calls himself “Abraxas” was saying negative things about the Alcyone and Procyon humanoids. They certainly have no love for the Taanath Silver Legion. Their goal is to get rid of all other factions, and to become the supreme rulers of the universe, or what Anthony Patch calls “full spectrum dominance,” and they will employ every satanic trick and deception and betrayal and holocaust in order to achieve that goal. They look on all humanoid species and other reptilian bloodline families as being inferior cockroach-level creatures, just like they see humans as cockroach-level creatures for extermination eugenics. The Dracos are all about manipulating and betraying and deceiving and cheating and raping and cannibalizing and torturing and MK Ultra mind-programming and pedophilia and satanic sacrifice and stealing and conquering and destroying and exterminating and genetically-perverting and infiltrating and doing everything evil to destroy rivals and gain total tyrannical dominance. They are like a komodo dragon that will eat all the sheep around them, if you put them in the same pen, because it is their nature. Once the Holy Spirit in us real Christians is raptured into heaven, then there will be nothing sustaining the peace, and the world will descend into satanic anarchy. However, if you are a real Christian, God’s Holy Spirit will give you wisdom and discernment as to who is an ally member and who is an infiltrated enemy. Do not trust your emotions or thoughts (or rather the emotions and thoughts that the enemy throws into your mind all day long), but trust the Holy Spirit of God. You have been warned, dear brethren. Do not be like the pastors and the millions of religious Christian freak hordes who follow the blind religious leaders or infiltrated Pharisee Satanist church pastors.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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