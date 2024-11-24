❗️Jet engine caught fire while landing at Antalya airport on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft of Azimuth Airlines - no casualties

❗️The engine caught fire while landing at Antalya, Turkey airport on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft of Azimuth Airlines, the Airporthaber portal reported.

During a hard landing caused by wind shear, the aircraft hit the runway hard, causing a fuel spill that caught fire - source RVNP

❗️Passengers of the burned plane are in the waiting room of the Antalya airport. They were told to wait for the surviving items.

Many passengers' luggage burned. There were 79 people on board, nine of them children. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

❗️The passengers of the Superjet that caught fire in Antalya heard two bangs. After the first, a leak started, and after the second, a fire.

The preliminary version of the accident is called pilot error. According to our information, the dispatchers informed the crew about difficult weather conditions at the airport, after which the captain and co-pilot had to accurately calculate the approach speed.

Adding, the next day, Nov 25th.:

❗️Turkish police are currently questioning the pilots of the Superjet (https://t.me/AussieCossack/28567?single) that caught fire at Antalya airport.





According to SHOT, the dispatchers who guided the SSJ-100 to land and provided weather information will also testify soon.

Azimut Airlines said that the reason for the rough landing of the Sochi-Antalya flight was wind shear.





