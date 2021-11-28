© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GRAPHENE OXIDE & NANO-ROUTER CIRCUITRY IN COVID VACCINES:
Follow
5
Share
Report
457 views • November 28, 2021
Since graphene oxide was discovered in coronavirus vaccines, all the findings and discoveries made only confirm its presence (Campra, P. 2021). To date, more than reasonable evidence and indications have also been found for the existence of carbon nanotubes and nano-octopuses, mesoporous spheres, colloidal nano-robots; objects that should not be part of any vaccine and that are not declared among the components of the same. Additionally, other types of objects have been identified and evidenced in images of blood samples, of people vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccines, specifically micro-swimmers, nano-antennas of crystallized graphene and graphene quantum dots, as well, known as GQD.
https://truthcomestolight.com/graphene-oxide-nano-router-circuitry-in-covid-vaccines-uncovering-the-true-purpose-of-these-mandatory-toxic-injections/
MAC-cinated: Pattern identification in coronavirus vaccines - Nanorouters
https://rumble.com/vptiix-mac-cinated-pattern-identification-in-coronavirus-vaccines-nanorouters.html
https://truthcomestolight.com/graphene-oxide-nano-router-circuitry-in-covid-vaccines-uncovering-the-true-purpose-of-these-mandatory-toxic-injections/
MAC-cinated: Pattern identification in coronavirus vaccines - Nanorouters
https://rumble.com/vptiix-mac-cinated-pattern-identification-in-coronavirus-vaccines-nanorouters.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.