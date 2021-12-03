SMHP: The Satanic Jesuits - A Documentary [Oct 20th, 2021]

- Also Deleted and Banned from the Satanist and their Servant at YouTube...1. The Scariest Movie Ever Made 2007/2020 [Documentary] (3:27:03 min)What is the scariest movie ever made?The one you are living in, and you don't even know it.2. JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)(3:28:00 min)3h 28min | Documentary, History, War | Video 19 November 20143. Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020) (1:18:00 min)1h 18min | Documentary | 11 April 2020 (USA)4. Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020] (2:58:04 min)5. The Jesuits Priesthood of Absolute Evil Exposed! [31.12.2016](1:00:29 min)6. Wake up to the Truth! [02.03.2021] (2:37:01 min)Shaking My Head Productions: This is great content to wake up your friends, family, and neighbors.7. Pure evil - World must know - Child organ harvesting - Hell on earth [07.07.2021] (10:57 min)George Washington Reads The Declaration of IndependenceDavid_Greco - 18 Views - Published on 14 Oct 2021 / In History"Those pigs, the non-Jewish Masons, will never understand the final objects of Freemasonry" Jew Thoedore Hertzl. When our Founding Fathers rose to the top levels and learned the truth about the Jew's church of Lucifer, Freemasonry, they left behind the safety of their mansions, risked their fortunes, risked the lives of their families and themselves; they took to the forests and the swamps; they fought a war against Luciferian Rothschild Jew controlled England; and it was the Rothschild Jews who paid for 30,000 Hessian mercenaries, one third of the total British force, to try and put down the rebellion. The Jews lost.https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/george-washington-reads-the-declaration-of-independence_tS5sQjQtvzUhTAk.htmlhttps://worldtruthvideos.website/v/4aMUx7https://worldtruthvideos.website/@David_GrecoDecodingTheDeception95 subscribers