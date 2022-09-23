Dr. Christian Buckland: Censoring the Vaccine-Injured Is Not Only Cruel but Very Dangerous

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ofx88e1
09/18/2022 Dr. Christian Buckland: “Many doctors and legacy media were refusing to or being told not to talk about or report the injuries in relation to the vaccination but blamed it on people’s mental health conditions.”