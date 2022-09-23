Dr. Christian Buckland: Censoring the Vaccine-Injured Is Not Only Cruel but Very Dangerous

https://gnews.org/post/p1ofx88e1
09/18/2022 Dr. Christian Buckland: “Many doctors and legacy media were refusing to or being told not to talk about or report the injuries in relation to the vaccination but blamed it on people’s mental health conditions.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.