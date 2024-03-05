Create New Account
Bitcoin is CHANGING the World- via its Incentives (the WEF Says so??!)
Recharge Freedom
The world economic forum released a video about how bitcoin is changing life in the Congo, both providing environmental protection from collection of wood within the national park, but also providing Electricity for Coco processing, which had never existed before, thus enabling the locals to reap economic benefits, that would otherwise be exported to Europe. #WEF #bitcoin #bitcoinmining #congo

