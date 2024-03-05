Bitcoin is CHANGING the World- via its Incentives (the WEF Says so??!)

The world economic forum released a video about how bitcoin is changing life in the Congo, both providing environmental protection from collection of wood within the national park, but also providing Electricity for Coco processing, which had never existed before, thus enabling the locals to reap economic benefits, that would otherwise be exported to Europe.
#WEF #bitcoin #bitcoinmining #congo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.