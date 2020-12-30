[VF] The sequel to The the fall of the Cabal • Part. 01 • Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

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Par ailleurs, pour bien comprendre les tenants et les aboutissants de cette nouvelle série, il est vivement recommandé de visionner la première série : The fall of the Cabal ; Disponible en VF ou VOSTFR dans la section "Playlists" de mon blogue :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe/playlists?page=1
Source vidéo :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qY03ibT5QO6A/
Site vidéos originales de la série
https://greatawakeningreport.com/the-sequel-to-the-fall-of-the-cabal/
➡Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
➡GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
➡Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)