Victor Hugo Laura Baker - Charlie Kirk Fake Assassination

Victor Hugo Laura Baker – Exposing the Charlie Kirk anomalies and all the things that just don't add up – along with biblical insight – discussion on motives and solutions. Trying to wake up and inform the sleeping Christians. Also, Victor’s time in the naval academy when a gun was put to his head and knife to his throat after witnessing the sexual assault of a female midshipman officer and demonic offers that were made to him earlier in life.