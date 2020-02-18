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China Executing Coronavirus Victims...Will U.S. Follow Suit?
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356 views • February 18, 2020
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A new video purports to show Chinese Military Police executing Coronavirus victims for refusing to be quarantined. Will the United States government follow suit?
The United States military has set up mass quarantine camps in the United States to hoard people into. The Department of Defense has confirmed that the U.S. is following in China’s footsteps.
Areas to quarantine those infected with the Coronavirus quickly become places similar to concentration camps and gulags. With China now forcing people from their homes and into mass quarantine camps, it might not be long before the police state in the U.S. comes crashing in to “protect and serve” the public. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
A new video purports to show Chinese Military Police executing Coronavirus victims for refusing to be quarantined. Will the United States government follow suit?
The United States military has set up mass quarantine camps in the United States to hoard people into. The Department of Defense has confirmed that the U.S. is following in China’s footsteps.
Areas to quarantine those infected with the Coronavirus quickly become places similar to concentration camps and gulags. With China now forcing people from their homes and into mass quarantine camps, it might not be long before the police state in the U.S. comes crashing in to “protect and serve” the public. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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