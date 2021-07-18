Chris Sky Talks About What Happened on July 1st in Ottawa on the Supreme Court Steps

It's no secret that a collection of 60+ Canadian politicians under the banner of the Liberty Coalition Canada and its End the Lockdowns National Caucus are attempting to co-opt the Canadian Freedom movement in order to bolster their chances for reelection in a variety of upcoming Federal, provincial and municipal elections expected to take place over the next few months.



But while there's nothing wrong with politicians doing what politicians have to do, it would be a major blow to Canada's Freedom movement if the establishment politicians bypassed the original organizers and activists who built the movement up into something the politicians are now courting.



One of those original activists is Chris Sky.



He's spent the last two years opposing masks and noting that public health edicts enacted during the government mandated lockdowns are unconstitutional and violate human rights. He's also been involved with a fascinating and very long list of PR stunts designed to embarrass governments, encourage people to act on their own initiative and use their brains.



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