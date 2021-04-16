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Putin on assimilating migrant children in Russia
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83 views • April 16, 2021
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Greetings, my dear viewers and this is a short update on migrant assimilation efforts in Russia. President Putin declared in his recent speech that Russia should avoid situations in schools when migrant children overwhelm them with sheer numbers.
When the level of migrant children in them reaches a certain percentage, local residents simply take their children away from there. As a result we get 100% migrant schools.
Putin added that children of migrants should adapt to local language and cultural norms. Some of the solutions proposed include imposing limits on numbers of these children per class and school. https://www.bfm.ru/news/468584
Greetings, my dear viewers and this is a short update on migrant assimilation efforts in Russia. President Putin declared in his recent speech that Russia should avoid situations in schools when migrant children overwhelm them with sheer numbers.
When the level of migrant children in them reaches a certain percentage, local residents simply take their children away from there. As a result we get 100% migrant schools.
Putin added that children of migrants should adapt to local language and cultural norms. Some of the solutions proposed include imposing limits on numbers of these children per class and school. https://www.bfm.ru/news/468584
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