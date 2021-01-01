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https://youtu.be/s0-eVOpMoWI Kary Mullis the inverter of the PCR test and freedom of information act request response
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100 views • January 01, 2021
The PCR test can not be used as a diagnostic tool. The Covid Covid19 has never been isolated. Thereby scientifically it does not exist.
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