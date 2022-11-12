We'll Stop Biden's Agenda Dead In Its Tracks: Congressman-Elect Lawler

Mike Lawler: "Republicans are going to have a majority in the House of Representatives and we're going to be able to stop the Biden agenda dead in its tracks."
He supports Kevin McCarthy as the leader.
