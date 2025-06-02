Siemens Foundation - Welcome Trust - Brain Canada Foundation - Google - NIH Francis Collins 2016 The Rockefeller University Coordinating Global Brain Projects U.S. BRAIN Initiative N³ Technologies

https://rumble.com/v6u6o9l-413496921.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929368617830744168?t=1raNLCgg9RBF-gaNnYVTtA&s=19





2016 The Rockefeller University Coordinating Global Brain Projects U.S. BRAIN Initiative https://rumble.com/v6u6o9l-413496921.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928647170783326417?t=pbCpcAqTpTW61AiPx-6_6Q&s=19





Nanotechnology





Bio & Medicine

Networking nano-biosensors for wireless communication in the blood https://phys.org/news/2023-11-networking-nano-biosensors-wireless-communication-blood.html

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928603498163188201?t=xa4AM56Me_jW1YZpoMAJzQ&s=19





GLOBAL UNIVERSITIES, GOVERNMENTS AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS STANDARDIZATION ORGANIZATIONS MUST JUST BE CONSPIRACY THEORISTS EH! https://rumble.com/v6u3orf-413357595.html

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1926384566601707660?t=F8_88vimlao20FKryj7Ezg&s=19





Donald J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public? https://rumble.com/v6ttntx-412889829.html

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927373514799034789?t=ukG4jr9mxPA1ty6JyAkM-Q&s=19





European Union Parliament:

Ethical and societal challenges in the face of the technological tsunami that is coming

Study25-07-2022

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/fr/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929003184795603412?t=ISqf7OKWhrNYckyGdfHyIw&s=19





Terahertz radiation– also known assubmillimeter radiation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terahertz_radiation

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928270735820124648?t=Ea7pfOvf4nObmwwd9x77xQ&s=19





THz Signal Propagation https://search.brave.com/search?q=using+the+body+to+propagate+thz+signals&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8da27eb38c30cb3f761055

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928922306711068677?t=8ie8q7WZkoTlayvSLLxtzQ&s=19





Bioprinting Inside the Body, Without Breaking the Skin Ultrasound enables minimally invasive 3D-printing of tissues, therapies, and more https://spectrum.ieee.org/bioprinting-inside-the-body

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927836948233584858?t=7eLxpeKJouYVfUOSXg4jhA&s=19





Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)" https://rumble.com/v6u073t-413194745.html