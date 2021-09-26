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The Coronavirus 5G Connection and Coverup (Inovio, Electroporation and 5G) https://tinyurl.com/2kyummyf
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191 views • September 26, 2021
Electrical Device that “gives DNA vaccines the boost they need to work in humans” Receives $71M from U.S. Dept of Defense (Inovio)
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