© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cuomo, De Blasio slammed by GOP Congressman on virus and police issues
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • July 20, 2020
Amid much analysis of procedural response to the nationwide pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio are met with criticism from Congressman Lee Zeldin, who comments exclusively on the Governor's press briefings, eccentric poster art, the Mayor's focus on police reform and more. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.