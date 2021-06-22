Microsoft: We Alter and Reprogram DNA... now take the shot!? - Sept.19, 2016

This short video describes how we'll be changed once the techno-medical wonks get into our bloodstream. The information they've gleaned over the last 100 years of 'lightly' experimenting on us, cloaked in a white lab coat, with flu, small pox, and kid diseases, yes, the red herring they've been using to get us to this point. Experimenting with our blood tricking us by saying they can tell us if we are related to the "Queen" by sending them a small vile of blood. Well now they are testing their deadly concoctions on us by injection coerced thru fear on an industrial scale.



They know exactly what this "juice" will do. It will Kill many within months and modify grotesquely or debilitate slowly killing many more. This is to change humanity into a easily engineered animal, fashioned in a lab, using internal nano surgical processes genetically altering and reprogramming thus killing humanity forever. ... They know exactly what this "juice" will do. It will Kill many within months and modify grotesquely or debilitate slowly killing many more. This is to change humanity into a easily engineered animal, fashioned in a lab, using internal nano surgical processes genetically altering and reprogramming thus killing humanity forever. ... Remember, we are made in the image of God... where does this image grow and manifest...it is projected and passed on from the beginning, generation to generation. It is within the DNA in every cell of each of us! ~JT