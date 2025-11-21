BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sharia Courts Operate in Texas, Where 50 Mosques Were Built in 24 Months
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
94 followers
Follow
52 views • 2 days ago

Sean Morgan uncovers a growing cultural and legal shift within the United States, focusing on the rapid expansion of Islamic infrastructure and influence in American cities.


This investigation highlights:


A sharp rise in mosque construction across Texas, with the state on track to surpass California.


The operation of two Sharia courts in Irving, Texas, handling hundreds of cases under the 1925 Federal Arbitration Act.


A deep dive into Dearborn, Michigan, where intersections were renamed for a Hezbollah-supporting figure and the mayor told a Christian resident he was "not welcome."


The controversial daily broadcast of the Islamic call to prayer over public speakers in Dearborn and Minneapolis raising debates over noise, tradition, and cultural dominance.


texasdearborn michiganhezbollahsean morgancultural shiftislamic expansionmosque constructionsharia courtsfederal arbitration actchristian exclusionpublic call to prayerus investigation
