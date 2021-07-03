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98% TO 99% OF THE VIAL IS GRAPHENE OXIDE; THE MAIN COMPONENT OF THE VACCINE IS GRAPHENE OXIDE!!!
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482 views • July 03, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide.html
El Gato al Agua, the Spanish national political and current affairs talk show hosted by José Javier Esparza, has given space in its program to the biostatistician and founder of La Quinta Columna to comment on the official interim report of the analysis of the first vaccination vial obtained. According to Delgado, La Quinta Columna has obtained a dozen more from different laboratories and will continue to analyze them together with the University of Almeria without rest.
Throughout the program it has blown everyone's mind that between 98% and 99% of the content of the vaccination vials corresponds to graphene oxide. As they have been saying, this is not a vaccine but a dose of pure graphene oxide into the vein.
Orwell City has summarized, transcribed, translated, edited and subtitled the video in English for its readers.
El Gato al Agua, the Spanish national political and current affairs talk show hosted by José Javier Esparza, has given space in its program to the biostatistician and founder of La Quinta Columna to comment on the official interim report of the analysis of the first vaccination vial obtained. According to Delgado, La Quinta Columna has obtained a dozen more from different laboratories and will continue to analyze them together with the University of Almeria without rest.
Throughout the program it has blown everyone's mind that between 98% and 99% of the content of the vaccination vials corresponds to graphene oxide. As they have been saying, this is not a vaccine but a dose of pure graphene oxide into the vein.
Orwell City has summarized, transcribed, translated, edited and subtitled the video in English for its readers.
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