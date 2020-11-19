FINALLY A MAN WORTHY TO BE PONTIFF - "Great Reset is Underway" ** - also – LEADERS USING COVID AS A PRETEXT FOR THE GREAT RESET **

** Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò: Letter to Pres. Trump - 22/Oct/2020

“No one, up until last February, would ever have thought that, in all of our cities, citizens would be arrested simply for wanting to walk down the street, to breathe, to want to keep their business open, to want to go to church on Sunday. Yet now it is happening all over the world... The fundamental rights of citizens and believers are being denied in the name of a health emergency that is revealing itself more and more fully as instrumental to the establishment of an inhuman faceless tyranny.”

** Archbishop: Great Reset is Underway

**America is starting to lock down again

** Power-Hungry leaders: THIS IS OUR CHANCE

** Newsom announced new restrictive lockdowns

** Newsom broke his own rules to eat a fancy dinner

** Leaders would like us to just shut up and obey

** New restrictions as covid surges across the Midwest

** Leader using covid as pretext for more power

** Widespread lockdowns headed our way

** Lawmakers imposing restrictions on Thanksgiving

** Bernson: Evidence shows first lockdowns were useless & potentially counterproductive

** Newsom: Don’t gather indoors with other families

** Philly closes fitness centers, Museums & libraries

** Gov. Cuomo wants everyone to admit their mistakes

** “experts” could lead us down wrong path again

** Fauci: Need masks & distancing even with vaccine

** Cuomo tells others to “Admit your Shortcomings”

** Pirro: Americans are fed up with the hypocrisy of those in charge