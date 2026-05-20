Ban The BBQ - Texas fight Back - No Pay During Shutdowns

LA mayoral hopeful Nithya Raman proposes backyard BBQ ban





Los Angeles mayoral hopeful Nithya Raman wanted to ban backyard barbecues for residents during certain high fire danger days across the city.





Raman introduced a motion Wednesday directing city officials to examine emergency restrictions on grilling during Red Flag Warning days, when high winds and dry conditions significantly increase wildfire danger across Los Angeles.





The proposal specifically asks officials to consider possible limits on backyard barbecues, fire pits and other open flames in residential neighborhoods during those high-risk weather events





Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, who represents much of the San Fernando Valley, stepped in and successfully blocked the proposal by introducing a separate motion that stripped Raman’s barbecue ban.





“The last thing Angelenos need is a ban on hosting a carne asada in their own backyard,” Rodriguez told The California Post.





https://nypost.com/2026/05/14/us-news/la-mayoral-hopeful-nithya-raman-proposes-backyard-bbq-ban/









The Pros and Cons of Burial vs. Cremation





https://everloved.com/articles/funeral-planning/pros-and-cons-burial-vs-cremation/









Senator Pushes Bold Measures To Block Pay During Government Shutdowns





Senator John Kennedy’s recent legislative proposal to halt congressional pay during government shutdowns has ignited an important conversation on accountability in Congress. Alongside Congressman Bryan Steil, Kennedy’s push addresses a glaring imbalance in how lawmakers are insulated from the financial consequences faced by federal employees during shutdowns.





As shutdowns repeatedly impact the livelihoods of government workers, Kennedy asserts that lawmakers should not be exempt from similar hardships. “If we can’t do our jobs and fund the government, we don’t deserve a paycheck – plain and simple,” he declared, underlining a belief that legislative inaction shouldn’t be without repercussions. Steil, reinforcing this stance, remarked, “If service members, men and women of federal law enforcement, and other essential employees are working without pay during the Schumer shutdown, members of Congress should not be paid either.”





https://patriotfetch.com/2026/03/senator-john-kennedy-no-shutdown-paychecks-to-politicians-act/









Texas Children’s Hospital must create country’s first “detransition clinic” under legal settlement with state





The Texas attorney general has secured an unusual settlement over child transgender care that compels Texas Children’s Hospital to create the nation’s first ever “detransition clinic” in addition to paying the state $10 million.





According to Attorney General Ken Paxton, the multidisciplinary clinic would offer medical care to patients “who were subjected to ‘gender-transition’ procedures.” The care would be free to patients for the first five years of the clinic’s operation. The move follows an investigation that began in 2023 by the attorney general’s office into Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. That same year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 14 that bars transgender children from receiving puberty blockers and hormone therapies.





https://www.texastribune.org/2026/05/15/texas-children-transgender-transition-settlement-attorney-general/









Stock trade disclosure reveals Trump made massive gains on Big Tech bets





https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/stock-trade-disclosure-reveals-trump-111526929.html