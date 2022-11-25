Rejection of God’s holy law leads to destruction

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, November 5, 2022.



When people start worshipping false gods, they start to reject the holy law of God, His holy ten commandments. The outcome of the rejection of the law of God leads to apostasy in a person’s life or in a church.



In Jeremiah 6:19 we read God’s warning of His people rejecting His divine law of love, His holy ten commandments. The verse says: Hear, O earth: behold, I will bring evil upon this people, even the fruit of their thoughts, because they have not hearkened unto my words, nor to my law, but rejected it.



Jeremiah 9:13-14 adds: And the Lord saith, Because they have forsaken my law which I set before them, and have not obeyed my voice, neither walked therein; but have walked after the imagination of their own heart, and after Baalim, which their fathers taught them:





Baalim is the plural form of Baal. Baal was the name of the god of fertility worshipped in ancient Canaan and Phoenicia. The Canaanites worshiped Baal as the sun god and as the storm god. The practice of pagan Baal worship infiltrated ancient Israel during the time of the Judges (Judges 3:7), and also affected Judah (2 Chronicles 28:1-2).





In speaking of Canaan, which worshipped Baal as a sun god, the Bible considers Canaanite practices as being evil including the worship of demonic idols and the sacrifices of children to Canaanite gods. That’s mentioned in Leviticus and Deuteronomy.



An individual on Assyrian history by the name of Ephraim Speiser believed that the term Canaan or Canaanite derived the term from Hurrian Kinaḫḫu, purportedly referring to the colour purple, so that "Canaan" and "Phoenicia" would be synonyms ("Land of Purple"). Further, tablets found in the Hurrian city of Nuzi in the early 20th century appear to use the term "Kinaḫnu" as a synonym for red or purple dye, laboriously produced by the Kassite rulers of Babylon as early as 1600 BC.



So Babylonian rulers were known for producing red or purple dye. Red or scarlet and purple are the same colours of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church as she is described in Revelation 17:4. Is this just a mere coincidence?





Jeremiah 16:11 and Jeremiah 26:4 speak of the dangers of forsaking the law of God but in Jeremiah 31:33, we read how a merciful God will write His holy law in the minds and hearts of His people, which points to Hebrews 10:16, which says: This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them; 17 and their sins and iniquities will I remember no more.



