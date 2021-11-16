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Sydney will march on Parliament this Saturday 20th November, 12pm from Hyde Park..! -- SHARE EVERYWHERE..!!
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150 views • November 16, 2021
Craig Kelly Member of Parliament appeals to Sydney siders to join him in marching on Parliament this Saturday 20th of November from Hyde Park.
🌏 WORLD WIDE RALLY FOR FREEDOM - AUSTRALIA 🌏
📅 SATURDAY 20TH NOVEMBER 12:00PM
🌟 TOGETHER, WE ARE FREE.
🌏 UNITED WITH 150+ CITIES AROUND THE WORLD.
💻 AustraliaFreedomRally.com
📧 AustraliaFreedomRally.substack.com
📣 t.me/AustraliaFreedomRallyUpdates
👥 t.me/AustraliaFreedomRally
🇦🇺 Australian Freedom Telegram Channels
Melbourne - Parliament House
t.me/MelbourneFreedomRallyUpdates
Brisbane - City Botanic Gardens, Alice St
t.me/BrisbaneFreedomRallyUpdates
Perth - Forrest Place
t.me/PerthFreedomRallyChannel
Adelaide - Rundle Park / Kadlitpina
t.me/AdelaideFreedomRallyUpdates
Sydney - Hyde Park
t.me/SydneyFreedomRallyUpdates
Mt. Gambier - Vansittart Park
Warrnambool - Civic Green
t.me/WarrnamboolFreedomRallyUpdates
Cairns - Muddy's Northside
t.me/FNQFreedom
Hobart - Parliament Lawns
Townsville - Strand Rockpool
Bundaberg - Lions Park
Gympie - Lake Alford Park
Darwin - The Esplanade, 3:00pm
t.me/FreeInTheNT
#WeWillAllBeThere #FreeAustralia
🔄 SHARE WITH EVERYONE.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
🌏 WORLD WIDE RALLY FOR FREEDOM - AUSTRALIA 🌏
📅 SATURDAY 20TH NOVEMBER 12:00PM
🌟 TOGETHER, WE ARE FREE.
🌏 UNITED WITH 150+ CITIES AROUND THE WORLD.
💻 AustraliaFreedomRally.com
📧 AustraliaFreedomRally.substack.com
📣 t.me/AustraliaFreedomRallyUpdates
👥 t.me/AustraliaFreedomRally
🇦🇺 Australian Freedom Telegram Channels
Melbourne - Parliament House
t.me/MelbourneFreedomRallyUpdates
Brisbane - City Botanic Gardens, Alice St
t.me/BrisbaneFreedomRallyUpdates
Perth - Forrest Place
t.me/PerthFreedomRallyChannel
Adelaide - Rundle Park / Kadlitpina
t.me/AdelaideFreedomRallyUpdates
Sydney - Hyde Park
t.me/SydneyFreedomRallyUpdates
Mt. Gambier - Vansittart Park
Warrnambool - Civic Green
t.me/WarrnamboolFreedomRallyUpdates
Cairns - Muddy's Northside
t.me/FNQFreedom
Hobart - Parliament Lawns
Townsville - Strand Rockpool
Bundaberg - Lions Park
Gympie - Lake Alford Park
Darwin - The Esplanade, 3:00pm
t.me/FreeInTheNT
#WeWillAllBeThere #FreeAustralia
🔄 SHARE WITH EVERYONE.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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